Kazakh-Turkish bilateral coop discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkey - Erlan Idrissov and Feridun Sinirlioğlu - met today in Astana to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey and the prospects of their deepening in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties expressed satisfaction over the growth of bilateral trade-economic turnover which made USD 3 bln 290 mln last year. The parties noted also productiveness of official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Astana in April 2015 which gave a fresh impulse to further rise of relations between the two fraternal countries. E Idrissov thanked his counterpart for support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and Turkey's readiness to participate in EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition in Astana. The counterparts discussed also the issues of countering international terrorism, extremism and interaction of the countries within such international organizations as the UN, OSCE, CICA, OIC, Turkic Council, TurkPA, TURKSOY. Upon completion of the meeting Idrissov and Sinirlioğlu emphasized fruitful session of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council held yesterday in Astana.