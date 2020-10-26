Kazakh, Turkish defense ministers hold talks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev has held talks with his Turkish counterpart - Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, Minister Yermekbayev welcomed the Turkish official in the Kazakh capital and thanked him for paying the first visit to Kazakhstan despite tight schedule.

The Kazakh Defense Minister went on by adding that Nur-Sultan and Ankara should further cement strategic interaction.

Hulusi Akar, in his turn, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for hospitality and praised friendly relations between the heads of state. He also reminded of common history and culture Kazakhstan and Turkey share.

The Kazakh Defense Ministry in its statement stressed it attaches great importance to strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation with Turkey. In September 2018, during First President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Ankara the sides inked a number of important bilateral documents, including the military cooperation agreement.