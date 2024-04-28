Kazakh, Turkish Deputy FMs discuss expanding bilateral strategic partnership

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev during his working trip to Türkiye within the framework of the 13th meeting of the Kazakh- Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Burak Akcapar, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed topical issues and plans for the current year, exchanged views on expanding multilateral cooperation.

Turkish diplomat appreciated the bilateral strategic partnership and noted the important role of friendly relations in boosting multilateral cooperation.

Alibek Bakayev informed about the dynamic development of political, economic, social, cultural cooperation between two countries, as well as the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States.

At the end of the meeting, the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the Intergovernmental Economic Commission and agreed to further develop high-level bilateral relations, having compared their notes on the agendas such as 8th Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers and the 5th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council at the Presidential level which are scheduled for the forthcoming period.