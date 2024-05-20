Kazakh-Turkish interparliamentary cooperation discussed in Astana

Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has met today with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş. The sides discussed the issues of further strengthening the parliamentary cooperation and expanding strategic partnership between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Senate.

Maulen Ashimbayev thanked Numan Kurtulmuş for the support and assistance rendered to Kazakhstan by Türkiye during the devastating flood in Kazakhstan.

The Speaker of the Senate noted that Turkiye had been an important strategic partner for Kazakhstan. He emphasized that a high level of mutual relations between the two countries’ leaders plays a key role in strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish relations.

“Our countries have built a strong political dialogue and comprehensively develop the economic and cultural-humanitarian ties. We are interested in the development of cooperation with the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye and in exchange of law-making experience. We consider it important to use the potential of Kazakhstan-Turkiye interparliamentary friendship group to address certain and mutually important issues. Your visit will, undoubtedly, give a significant impulse to the development of interparliamentary dialogue and expansion of strategic partnership between our countries,” said Maulen Ashimbayev and noted the symbolism of the meeting which coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation.

The parties determined the prospects for interaction within the Interparliamentary Union, OSCE PA and TurkPA, and exchanged views on a number of joint projects.

In particular, the sides discussed the issues of development of trade-economic and investment cooperation, transport and logistics sector and other areas.

Maulen Ashimbayev informed the meeting participants on the Kazakh Parliament’s activity on legislative provision of the reforms, initiated by the President of Kazakhstan. The Turkish parliamentarians were also informed about the course of implementation of the 2022-2023 Development Concept of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

In turn, Numan Kurtulmuş pointed out the importance of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan. He also thanked the Kazakh Parliament for the contribtion to strengthening the interparliamentary cooperation and the measures launched by the Congress Secretariat on the development of spiritual diplomacy.