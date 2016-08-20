Kazakh-Turkish lyceums to be inspected within month - Ministry of Education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A working group will have to inspect Kazakh-Turish lyceums within a month, press secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aigerim Alibekov said.

According to her, the focuses of attention of the working group are being defined now.

The main task of the working group will be to check if the education institutions meet the requirements of the law on education of Kazakhstan.

"The measures of the state control applied in regard to these education institutions will be held for not more than 30 days. Upon completion of the inspection, the decision on compliance or non-compliance with the requirements of the education law will be made," the ministry informed.