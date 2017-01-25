Kazakh-Turkish military exercises postponed due to terrorist attacks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to terrorist attacks in Turkey Kazakh Special Forces exercises in Turkey planned in 2016 were postponed until 2018. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Talgat Mukhtarov during the plenary session of Mazhilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr Mukhtarov noted that the military and military-technical cooperation with Turkey is very active.

"Every year, we held the" Altyn Uki" competition, for sniper and reconnaissance units. There is also "Kabylan Zholy". Unfortunately due to the recent events in Turkey, these exercises have been postponed until 2018", said Talgat Mukhtarov.

Deputy Minister also emphasized said today our country has joint ventures with Turkey, including the production of optical devices.

"We have purchased a lot of weapons. About 50 of our officers trained in Turkish military academies" Mukhtarov added.

Earlier today at the plenary session Mazhilis deputies approved the draft law "On ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the republic of Turkey on the provision of support during the exercise of special forces units".

Memorandum committed to service in Ankara on January 20, 2016.