Kazakh, Turkish presidents discuss Syrian crisis, Russian jet downing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the initiative of the Turkish side, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the Akorda's press service, during the conversation the Kazakh and Turkish presidents discussed state and prospects of bilateral relations and a number of regional and international problems. The sides exchange views on the ongoing crisis in Syria and the downing of the Russian Su 24M jet. President Nazarbayev expressed deep regret over the incident and expressed concern over worsening relations between Moscow and Ankara. The Head of State suggested establishing a bilateral commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and look for ways out of the situation. The Turkish President, in turn, reiterated his readiness to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the nearest future. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope that the sides will make every reasonable effort to deescalate the situation.