    18:41, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Turkish presidents had telephone conversation

    Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold telephone talk
    Photo: Akorda

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye -  Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and  Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - have had a telephone conversation, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

    During the conversation, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries based on mutual support and trust.

    The parties discussed the prospects for deepening the bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and considered the current issues on the international and regional agenda.

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey exchanged views on the preparations for the X Summit of the Organization of Turkic States slated for November 2023  in Astana. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the meeting will become an important step towards the development of relations among Turkic countries.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
