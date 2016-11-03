Kazakh, Turkish presidents talked over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in a telephone conversation, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the national holiday of Turkey - Republic Day.

N.Nazarbayev wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal Turkish nation, Akorda press service informed.

The sides discussed also the state and prospects of bilateral relations and a number of acute regional and international issues.