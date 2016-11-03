EN
    17:21, 03 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Turkish presidents talked over phone

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in a telephone conversation, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the national holiday of Turkey - Republic Day.

    N.Nazarbayev wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal Turkish nation, Akorda press service informed.

    The sides discussed also the state and prospects of bilateral relations and a number of acute regional and international issues. 

