    10:46, 18 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Turkish relations discussed in MFA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shakhrat Nuryshev met with recently appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici.

    The sides discussed the bilateral political, economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

    The Turkish Diplomat handed over a copy of his credentials to Shakhrat Nuryshev.

    In January-November 2019, the volume of the bilateral trade comprised $2.8bn, that is 67% more against the same period in 2018 ($1.5bn). $2bn of them falls on export and $0.8mn – falls on import.



    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey Diplomacy
