    11:35, 15 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents meet at Akorda

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow hold a meeting in narrow format at Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, who is on his first state visit to Kazakhstan, landed at the airport in Astana on October 14.

    The Turkmen President attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.


