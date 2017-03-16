Kazakh TV channel to air Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight live on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) will step into the ring with Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in NYC on March 18, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The fight will begin at 9:40 a.m. Astana time on March 19.



Much to the joy of Kazakhstani boxing fans, it will be aired live by Kazakhstan and KazSport TV channels. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. Astana time.