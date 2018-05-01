Kazakh TV launches Kyrgyz language broadcast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Starting from May 1, 2018, Kazakh TV channel will broadcast its program in the Kyrgyz language, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24.

Kazakh TV channel will broadcast 24/7 in Kazakh, Russia, English and Kyrgyz via HotBird 13, AsiaSat 5, Galaxy 19, Kazsat 2/3 satellites in over 120 countries of the world.



Viewers can watch the TV channel in four languages online at the official website www.kazakh-tv.kz.



Over 450 TV projects have been translated and dubbed for broadcast into the Kyrgyz language.



Almagul Akhmetzhanova, Chairman of the Board of Agency "Khabar" JSC, noted that it is quite symbolic that Kazakh TV channel began broadcasting in Kyrgyz. "Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan's history has been closely intertwined for many centuries. Our cultures are unique, but bear resemblance to each other at the same time. Kazakh TV channel offers its viewership TV programs about culture, traditions, tourist destinations of Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries. We are glad that now this content will be available in the Kyrgyz language," she said, adding that the TV channel plans to start broadcasting in the Uzbek language this fall.



Kazakh TV channel started broadcasting in 2002.