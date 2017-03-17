Kazakh TV series «Ake» to air in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani TV series "Ake" will be aired in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This became known tonight during the first ever Tumar National Television Award where the project won the "Best TV series" nomination.

The creators also reminded that last year Azat Seitmetov, who playes the main character in "Ake" was named "Actor of the year" at the international film festival in Seoul.

The Tumar National Television Award took place today at the Astana's Kazmediacenter. 200 creative works of TV channels and production studios from all over the country competed for 12 statuettes in different nominations.