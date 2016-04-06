Kazakh-U.S. Special Commission discussed ‘clean’ energy prospects in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-U.S. Special Commission on Energy Partnership discussed today the issues of development of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan. Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told it today after the meeting which was attended by United States Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, representatives of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration and U.S. Embassy in Astana. From the Kazakh side, the meeting was attended by the representatives of the energy and foreign affairs ministries, Kazatomprom JSC, EXPO-2017 National Company and Nuclear Physics Institute.

“We have discussed today the issues of our cooperation in energy sectors, in atomic industry, nuclear sector, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and in security issues. An educational centre on nuclear security and atomic industry has been established. It will be opened in autumn and is planned to apply the best international practice,” Bozumbayev said.

According to him, there is a number of projects in which Kazakhstan cooperates with the U.S.

The meeting discussed also participation of major American companies in Karachaganak, Kashagan and other projects. Cooperation in electric energy projects, primarily those related to renewable energy sources, was debated as well.

In turn, Moniz noted that Kazakhstan played a key role in achievement of the agreement with Iran regarding nuclear issues. The U.S. intends to assist in increasing oil output at Kazakhstani fields. Tomorrow, E.Moniz is going to meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during which he hopes to know the Kazakh Leader’s opinion on “clean” energy development.

A Joint Statement of the Kazakh-U.S. Special Commission on Energy Partnership was signed following the meeting.