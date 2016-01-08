Kazakh U18 team crashed Romania 15:0 at World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan outclassed Team Romania in Division I Qualification at the 2016 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women's World Championship in Austria, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh side routed Romania 15:0 in preliminary round Group A at Eis Sport Arena. Earlier our hockey players defeated China 5:2.

Currently Team Kazakhstan tops the Group A standings with six points. Coming in at №2 is Austria with three points. China and Romania are ranked 3rd and 4th with no points.