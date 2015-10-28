Kazakh-UAE business forum takes place in the capital within ‘Astana Invest 2015’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Palace of Independence has held Kazakh-UAE business forum, the press service of Astana city administration informed.

The forum brought together about 100 representatives of small and medium businesses of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "Food Corporation" Rakhmet Baynakov and others. The delegation of Abu Dhabi included President of Chamber of Commerce of Abu Dhabi, chairman of the board of directors of construction company "Arabtec" Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Aldar Properties PJSC" Abu Baker Siddiq Al Khouri, and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sohail Matar bin Al-Ketbi. In his speech Deputy Mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev welcomed the UAE guests and spoke about the potential of the capital in terms of investment. He also added that Astana is interested "in creating a favorable investment climate and further inflow of foreign investments into the economy". There was organized an investment tour of the facilities of Astana Industrial Park. Kazakh-UAE business forum is intended to unite economic interests of the two countries and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.