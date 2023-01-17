Kazakh, UAE presidents make joint statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a joint statement, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Ways to expand political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural cooperation were discussed as well as an exchange of views on a range of international and regional issues took place.

According to the Heads of State, the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates develops in close dialogue and in an atmosphere of trust and respect, partnerships in different sectors in the interests of peoples of the two countries are strengthened.

The sides confirmed the importance of effective economic cooperation between the countries, expressed their intention to further enhance bilateral economic cooperation in accordance with the national interests.

The Presidents hailed the ratification of the Agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments, noting that it will bring the bilateral economic relations to a new level.

Greater cultural exchange as well as expansion of cooperation in tourism, sport, education, science, and health was noted as key to rapprochement of peoples.

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid special attention to the strengthening of the role the UN plays in international security and sustainable development.

Tokayev commended the effective role of the UAE as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2022-23. He thanked the Emirati officials for the active participation in the work of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held on September 14-15, 2022, in Astana.

For his part, Mohamed bin Zayed expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting the idea of holding the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.

In addition, the UAE President thanked Kazakhstan for supporting the UAE’s SCO accession as a dialogue partner.

The two presidents expressed intention and support in the transformation of the CICA into a full-fledged international organization and joint development of its potential.

The sides noted that the two countries’ global and regional initiatives serve to strengthen peace, sustainable development, and universal values.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan supported the Kazakh initiative to create an International Organization for Biological Safety.

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left for the UAE on an official visit upon President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s invitation.

Photo: akorda.kz