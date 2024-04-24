Kazakh, UK FMs begin talks

Negotiations between Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron has started in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As part of the visit, it is planned to hold talks between Murat Nurtleu and David Cameron in a narrow and extended format, and also signing of bilateral documents, the Kazakh foreign ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron arrived in Astana for an official visit.

Former Prime minister of Great Britain David Cameron paid a visit to Tajikistan on April 22. UK Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit upon the invitation of the Kyrgyz foreign minister on April 22-23.