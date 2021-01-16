EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 16 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advances to ITF tournament final in Antalya

    None
    None
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Top-seed Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Ukrainian Vladyslav Orlov have reached the final of the ITF tournament M15 Antalya, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the final match of the tournament with the prize fund of $15,000 the Kazakh Ukrainian tandem with face Argentinian Pedro Cachin and Juan Manuel Cerundolo seeded 2nd at the tournament.

    Yevseyev and Orlov stunned Turkish Tuna Altuna and French Maxime Hamou, Turkish Mert Alkaya and Baran Cengiz, and another Turkish duo Berk Ilkel and S Mert Ozdemir on the their way to the final.


    Tags:
    Sport Kazakhstan and Ukraine Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!