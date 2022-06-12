Kazakh-Ukrainian duo claim W60 Biarritz title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Top-seed Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and her doubles partner Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova won the W60 Biarritz title in France. This is the 25th title in Danilina’s career, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the final the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem stunned Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle and Russian Maria Timofeeva seeded second at the tournament. Danilina and Strakhova defeated the opponents 2-6, 6-3, 14-12.

Danilina and Strakhova have been a successful duo as it is their fifth doubles win together.