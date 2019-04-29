EN
    12:47, 29 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo claims ITF Futures doubles title

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Timur Khabibulin in tandem with Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov won the Men's Doubles title at the M25 Andijan ITF Futures in Andijan, Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the final the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin and Russian Markos Kalovelonis in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

    Khabibulin and Manafov were the top-seeds of the Men's Doubles event.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
