Kazakh-Ukrainian duo out of Australian Open 2018 doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and her doubles partner Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine were eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open 2018, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh-Ukrainian duo lost to Romanian Raluca Olaru and Ukrainian Olga Savchuk in straight sets 3-6, 3-6. They made two double faults and fired three aces, whereas Olaru and Savchuk made seven double faults and hit one ace.



In the next round, the Romanian-Ukrainian tandem will face off with Czech Safarova and Strycova.