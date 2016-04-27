Kazakh-Ukrainian duo reached Kunming Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have reached the semifinals of the ATP's Kunming Open in Anning, China with the prize fund of $100,000.

The Kazakh-Ukrainian duo won the quarterfinal-match due to walkover of their opponents Aussie Greg Jones and Canadian Filip Peliwo.

In the semifinal they will face American tandem James Cerretani and Max Schnur.

In the opening round Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Mahesh Bhupathi and Saketh Myneni.

Source: ATP