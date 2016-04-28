Kazakh-Ukrainian duo sneaked into Kunming Open final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his men's doubles partner Denys Molchanov from Ukraine advanced to the final of the ATP's Kunming Open in Anning, China with the prize fund of $100,000.

The Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem stunned 2nd-seeded James Cerretani and Max Schnur from the U.S. 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 in the semifinal-match.

In the final Nedovyesov and Molchanov will play against the winners of Yan Bai and Riccardo Ghedin vs. Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar match.

Source: Sports.kz