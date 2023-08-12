Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stroll into Banja Luka Open doubles final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov propelled to the final of the ATP’s Banja Luka Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina with the prize fund of €118,000, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the semifinals the 2nd-seeded Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned 3rd-seeded German Constantin Frantzen and Czech Petr Nouza.

In the final encounter Golubev and Molchanov will face off with Romanian Victor Vlad Cornea and Austrian Philipp Oswald seeded 1st at the tournament.

On their way to the final the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem eliminated Dragos Nicolae Madaras and Eric Vanshelboim in the quarterfinals as well as Vladyslav Manafov and Ivan Liutarevich in in the opener.

Golubev and Molchanov haven’t drop a set at the tournament.