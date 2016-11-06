EN
    12:44, 06 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned in ITF tournament final in Egypt

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan and Yurii Dzhavakian of Ukraine lost in the final of the men's doubles event at the ITF tournament in Egypt, Kazinform has learnt from itftennis.com.

    The Kazakh-Ukrainian duo was eliminated by the top-seeded tandem of Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

    Earlier Yevseyev and Dzhavakian defeated 2nd-seeded Kazakhstani Roman Khassanov and Georgian George Tsivadze in the semifinal match.

    The prize fund of the tournament totaled $10,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
