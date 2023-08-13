EN
    10:38, 13 August 2023

    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo upset in Banja Luka Open doubles final

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov lost in the final of the ATP’s Banja Luka Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

    In the final Golubev and Molchanov lost to top-seeded Romanian Victor Vlad Cornea and Austrian Philipp Oswald 6-3, 1-6, 13-15.

    In the semifinals the 2nd-seeded Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eliminated 3rd-seeded German Constantin Frantzen and Czech Petr Nouza.

    Golubev and Molchanov also routed Dragos Nicolae Madaras and Eric Vanshelboim in the quarterfinals and Vladyslav Manafov and Ivan Liutarevich in the opening round.

    The prize fund of the tournament totaled €118,000.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
