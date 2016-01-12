EN
    19:22, 12 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Ukrainian presidents had telephone talk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, Akorda reports.

    Poroshenko thanked Nazarbayev for warm welcome and negotiations they had during his official visit to Kazakhstan.
    The heads of state discussed relevant issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation amid new conditions of using alternative ways of trade.
    The parties exchanged also views on the current situation in north-eastern part of Ukraine.
    The Kazakh President called for compromise in settlement of the conflict and removing tension between Ukraine and Russia.

