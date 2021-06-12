Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem propels into ATP Challenger final in Slovakia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have reached the final of the ATP Challenger - Kooperativa Bratislava Open 2021 in Slovakia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Top-seed Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eliminated Brazilians Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos in the semifinal match in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

In the final they will face 2nd-seed Dutch Sander Arends and Venezuelan Luis David Martinez.