Kazakh-Ukrainian tennis duo advances in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his men's doubles partner Denys Molchanov from Ukraine have advanced to the second round of the 2016 City of Onkaparinga ATP Challenger in Happy Valley, Australia this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP's official website.

The 2nd seeded Nedovyesov and Molchanov outclassed American duo Taylor Fritz and Bjorn Fratangelo 6-2, 4-6, 12-10 in the opening match.

The Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem will face off with the winners of Renzo Olivo and Alejandro Gonzalez vs. Blake Mott and Matthew Barton match.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $75,000.