Kazakh universities presented in Shanghai

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM About 20 Kazakhstan universities took part in the Days of Kazakhstan Education exhibition in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event was organized by JSC Center for International Programs of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai.

Within the framework of the exhibition, leading Kazakh universities, such as the Gumilev Eurasian National University, Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, University of International Business and others presented their programs.

According to the vice-president of JSC Center for International Programs, Zulfiya Torebekova, one of the main objectives of Kazakhstan's education system development is the internationalization of higher education, as well as the increase in its export potential and the exhibition, is aimed at popularization of Kazakhstani education in the People's Republic of China.

It should be noted that the universities of Ningbo and Shanghai showed great interest in Kazakhstani universities and the possibilities of attracting Kazakh students and exchanging students and faculty, as well as other areas of cooperation.

A similar event is scheduled for December 14-15 in Beijing.