    15:47, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh universities to accept more Mongolian students

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Sports Yo.Baatarbileg received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Kalybek Koblandin on March 18, MONTSAME reports.

    At the meeting the parties agreed to increase the number of students receiving the Kazakhstan Government scholarship, including it to the 2008 agreement. Currently, a total of five students receive the grant annually.

    The sides also exchanged views on opportunities to cooperate in historical and archaeological sector and expanding cultural cooperation since the two countries are geographically close and have similar traditions and culture.

    In addition, the ministries of education of Mongolia and Kazakhstan agreed to intensify the process of establishing the agreement to mutually recognize the two countries' academic certificates.

