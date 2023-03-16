EN
    16:00, 16 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Urakbayeva shines in World Boxing Championships 1st bout

    None
    Photo: press service of the Sports Development Directorate
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhazira Urakbayeva knocked out Chang Chia-Hsun from the Chinese Taipei in the women’s 52 kg weight category first bout at the now-running IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The event kicked off today in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

    Alua Balkibayeva, Nazym Kyzaibai, Zhaina Shekerbekova, Karina Ibragimova, Rimma Volosenko, Aida Abikeyeva, Nadezhda Ryabets, Madina Nurshayeva, Valentina Khalzova, Fariza Sholtai, Lyazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan are also set to defend the country’s colors.







    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
