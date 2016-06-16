Kazakh-Uruguayan tandem into ATP Challenger final in Slovakia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Ariel Behar of Uruguay have reached the final of the Poprad-Tary Challenger Tour in Slovakia today.

Golubev and Behar seeded 4th at the tournament outplayed Tomaz Bednarek from Poland and Sergey Betov from Belarus 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.



In the final they will face one of unseeded duos - either Mohamed Safwat and Ilija Vucic or Lukas Dlouhy and Andrej Martin.



The prize fund of the tournament totals €42,500.



Source: ATP