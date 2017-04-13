EN
    19:59, 13 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, US military engineers to hold joint drills

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegations of Kazakh and US Armed Forces discussed cooperation in demining technologies, Defense Ministry's press service reports.

    The sides shared their views on the development of the Mine Action Center and the Kazakh Armed Forces training center "Bereg". The delegations also agreed on cooperation in improving information, methodological and educational materials in this area.

    The sides also agreed on the need to train instructors and specialists in mine clearance operations, developing a training methodology on counteracting explosive objects and improvised explosive devices.

    "At present, agreements are being developed to send engineering troops of Kazakh Armed Forces for training in the US Armed Forces centers, as well as to have instructors from the two countries to hold joint drills. In addition, we are working on developing K-9 unit of the Mine Clearance Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the press service said.

     

