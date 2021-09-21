EN
    Kazakh, Uzbek and Kyrgyz emergency ministries to attend Kazspas 2021 competitions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazspas 2021 life-saving multidiscipline competition and military and rescue triathlon will take place between September 23 and 27 this year at the military training area in Tamgaly gorge of Almaty region, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service reports.

    Rescue divisions of the Kazakh, Uzbek and Kyrgyz emergency situations ministries will attend the competitions. They will compete in search and rescue operations during man-made disasters, w ater search and rescue operations and rescuing activities in natural environments.

    Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Almaty region Almaty
