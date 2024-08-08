Kazakh-Uzbek Cross-Region Cooperation Forum to be reshaped into Council of Regions-Leaders

The Kazakh-Uzbek Cross-Region Cooperation Forum is set to be reshaped into the Council of Regions-Leaders, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a press briefing following the talks with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Today, the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council took place. This format is the highest reflection of relations between the states as well as represents the closeness of our counties and peoples, our commitment to greater cooperation in all areas. Creation of an interparliamentary forum with the participation of both cambers of our parliaments in the future was also discussed. The decision was adopted to set up another new institute – the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, stated the Uzbek President.

According to Mirziyoyev, further promotion of bilateral relations in trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transport, agriculture, water management and culture was also under discussion.