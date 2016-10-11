EN
    11:55, 11 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Uzbek leaders agree to intensify bilateral ties

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with interim President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the Uzbek president reports.

    The heads of state discussed the implementation of agreements on mutually profitable cooperation in economic, investment, transport and communications, cultural and humanitarian spheres reached within the framework of recent meetings at the highest level.

    During the conversation, the sides praised the results of exchange of working visits of Uzbek and Kazakh delegations at various levels. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev shared views on a number of regional and international issues.

    The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders agreed to intensify bilateral ties in all spheres of mutual interest and further strengthen friendship and good neighborliness.

