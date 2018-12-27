Kazakh, Uzbek leaders discuss bilateral coop over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

During the conversation initiated by the Uzbek side, the two countries' leaders exchanged congratulations on the oncoming New Year holiday.



Nursultan Nazarbayev wished strong health and new successes to Shavkat Mirziyoyev and peace and prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan.



The presidents discussed also the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation and pointed out consistent development of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations in a wide range of areas.