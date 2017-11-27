Kazakh, Uzbek leaders discuss prospects for cooperation over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the course of the telephone conversation the heads of state discussed state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. The sides noted gradual implementation of the agreements reached as part of the reciprocal visits to Astana and Tashkent. Particular attention was paid to rapid growth of two-way trade and business contacts between the two countries.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to continue Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in priority fields.



Also, the Kazakh and Uzbek leaders exchanged their opinions on the most pressing issues of international agenda.



