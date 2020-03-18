Kazakh, Uzbek leaders had telephone talk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the situation with the spread of coronavirus pandemic and informed each other of the measures taken to fight the disease.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev backed the decisive actions of the Kazakh President and noted their timeliness.

The sides agreed on interaction at the highest level and coordination of the activity of the two countries’ governments.

The two presidents also spoke on importance of continuing joint work in further strengthening of the cooperation in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres.



