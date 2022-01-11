EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:09, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Uzbek PMs talk by phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov talked by phone with his Uzbek colleague Abdulla Aripov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Uzbek Prime Minister Aripov congratulated Alikhan Smailov on the appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The sides reiterated their readiness to strengthen strategic partnership both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    The Government of Kazakhstan, according to Smailov, remains committed to deepening strategic partnership with the fraternal nation of Uzbekistan. He went on to express confidence that plans agreed within the bilateral agenda of cooperation will be implemented through joint efforts.

    Uzbekistan is one of the biggest trade partners of Kazakhstan. About 70% of all regional trade in Central Asia falls at Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The two-way trade totaled $3,26 billion in 10 months of 2021.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!