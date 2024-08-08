Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents attend ceremony of container train arrival from Xi’an in Tashkent

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an official ceremony of arrival of a container train en route China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan from Xi’an in Tashkent, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kazakh transport minister Marat Karabayev and Uzbek transport minister Ilkhom Makhkamov made reports on the joint work underway to expand the transport and transit capacities of the two countries.

Under the agreements reached in Khiva, Uzbekistan, this April regarding freight transport en route China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan and development of the Trans-Afghan direction, faster delivery of freight was ensured. It took a record of five days for the container train to travel 4,486 kilometers. Departed from a port terminal in Xi’an, China, the train crossed the territory of Kazakhstan to arrive in Tashkent.

Photo: Akorda

The shortest freight transportation time was made possible thanks to the utilization of terminal capacities of Kazakhstan and China as well as consistent engagement of railway authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan regarding cross-border infrastructure expansion.

Last year, the volume of freight transport between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exceeded 31 million tons, 17.2% more than in 2022.