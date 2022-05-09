EN
    Kazakh, Uzbek presidents discuss cooperation in trade and economic sphere

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The two exchanged congratulations on the Victory Day, wishing the brotherly people well-being and prosperity.

    Tokayev and Mirziyoyev discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.

    The Heads of State focused on the activation of cooperation in the trade and economic and other spheres, which are of mutual interest. They expressed their commitment to the further full development of the multifaceted partnership.

    The leaders also discussed the current issues of regional cooperation, in particular the upcoming consultative meeting of the Presidents of the Central Asian States to take place this summer.


