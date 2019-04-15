Kazakh, Uzbek presidents had enlarged meeting

NUR-SULTAN - TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had an enlarged meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings and warm wishes to Shavkat Mirziyoyev from the First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and pointed out his invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations.



"During the narrow-format talk we agreed to take all required efforts to ensure continuity in our relations and further facilitation of the potential of our bilateral interaction," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.







He noted that such policy fully meets the national interests of the two countries. He also emphasized the importance of the decision adopted during the talks on raising the level of intergovernmental commissions to the level of prime ministers.



"With a big interest we observe the developments in Uzbekistan. You have reached impressive results and launched a number of reforms including the improvement of public administration, liberalization of economy and improving people's wellbeing," Tokayev stressed.



In turn, President of Uzbekistan highlighted that the first official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan as the President of Kazakhstan proves firm commitment to step-by-step deepening of the two countries' strategic partnership.



"The strengthening of the friendship and good neighborliness with Kazakhstan is the most important priority of Uzbekistan's foreign policy. Together with Nursultan Nazarbayev, we laid a strong foundation for the Kazakh-Uzbek relations and raised them to a brand new level," Shavkat Mirziyoyev concluded.



The heads of state confirmed also commonness of interests and positions on the acute issues of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation, in particular, within the UN, the OIC, the International Fund for the Aral Sea and other structures.



The sides discussed the issues related to security and close interaction between law-enforcement structures, special services and defense structures as well as increasing passenger and freight transportations and boosting mutual trade and industrial cooperation.