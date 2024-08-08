Kazakh, Uzbek presidents hold talks behind closed doors in Akorda

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held talks behind closed doors in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Warmly welcoming his Uzbek counterpart, the Head of State noted the importance of this visit from the viewpoint of giving further impulse to the development of cooperation and alliance between the countries.

“The people of Kazakhstan pay special attention to your visit. In recent years, the atmosphere of relations between our countries has changed drastically for the better. We will exert every effort to fill our cooperation with concrete content. This visit plays a huge role, since we will sign the documents which will determine the areas of our cooperation and alliance of our countries,” said the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and underlined the importance of this state visit to Kazakhstan.

“Today’s visit is of historical importance. Our meeting will strengthen the centuries-long ties of friendship and good neighborly relations between the two nations and will bring the strategic partnership and alliance to a new level,” the Uzbek President said.

The sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening the interaction in the political, trade-economic, transport-transit, investment, energy, agrarian, water, cultural-humanitarian spheres and industrial cooperation. The issues of regional and international agenda were also discussed.

The presidents expressed satisfaction with stage-by-stage development of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations in all areas.