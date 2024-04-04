EN
    20:20, 04 April 2024

    Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents to hold informal meeting on April 5

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    On April 5 this year, an informal meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is to take place, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the Heads of the two States are to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral relations as well as the regional agenda.

    Earlier, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the tragic deaths of eight Uzbek nationals in a car accident on Shymkent-Samara road.

