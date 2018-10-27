Kazakh, Uzbek security councils held consultations in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Security councils of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held enlarged consultations in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was chaired by the Kazakh, Uzbek presidential aides - Gabit Baizhanov and Viktor Makhmudov. Chiefs of the central state authorities participated in the meeting for discussing the acute issues of security ensuring.



According to the Akorda press service, the participants discussed the state and prospects of development of the regional cooperation in Central Asia and interaction in international organizations.



The agenda included also the aspects of interaction in countering manifestations of terrorism and religious extremism, ensuring information and cyber security as well as extradition of convicted persons.



The participants discussed also preliminary results of implementation of the Road Map on Cooperation in Water Relations.



The consultations between the Kazakh and Uzbek security councils are held regularly as per the instructions of the two countries' leaders.