Kazakh, Uzbek senators discuss Aral Sea problem

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev and Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva participated in the 3rd meeting of the Commission on Cooperation between the upper chambers of the Kazakh-Uzbek parliaments, Kazinform reports.

Welcoming the participants, Maulen Ashimbayev noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had built a constructive and trustful dialogue which fully met the spirit of friendship and good neighborhood between our nations.

«Our leaders demonstrate a good example of cooperation and interaction. It should be noted that Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev paid his first visit as the Head of State to fraternal Uzbekistan. After the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in December 2021, our partnership rose to the level of allied relations. The commission on cooperation between our chambers is actively working. I would like also to emphasize the active work of the two co-chairs of the commission,» said Maulen Ashimbayev.

One of the key issues discussed at the meeting was the prospects of interaction on liquidation of the consequences of the Aral Sea catastrophe.

«The shrinking of the Aral Sea was recognized by the UN and the whole global community as one of the global environmental disasters of the present time. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are implementing a number of measures and projects enabling to considerably stabilize the situation in the Aral Sea region,» Ashimbayev added.

The senators discussed also the issues of interregional and near-border cooperation as well as strengthening the twin-city relations between two countries.

Tanzila Narbayeva thanked the Kazakh side for a system-wide work on building the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting participants summed up the results of implementation of the Road Map on Development of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for 2021-2022.

Upon completion of the meeting, the participants developed a set of recommendations including on further participation of parliamentarians in liquidation of the consequences of the Aral Sea catastrophe, development of tourism, water resources management, ensuring security in Central Asia and other areas of interaction.

From October 27 to 28, the Uzbek city of Samarkand hosted the autumn session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.